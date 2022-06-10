3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $549,900

Need a ton of flexibility in your new floor plan? You'll love the super popular Barletta with 3 BR + DEN + FLEX SPACE + 2 BA. Could easily make this a 5 BR! Love upgrades? Check out the 120'' ceiling fan in the great room!! Combine that w/ radiant heat barrier, solar resistant drapes & nearly new a/c & you'll be cool as a cucumber! Owners also added 4' ext to front and 2' to back, upgraded chef's kitchen with LG fridge and oven/micro combo, upgraded cabinets in kitchen & laundry, can lights, arched doorways, pendant lighting, beautiful granite waterfall island and quartz counters in kitchen, nest thermostats, nest doorbell cam, security system, smart locks, fiber, whole house WiFi 6, and more! Valley Vista offers impeccable Catalina views; trails, bike path, play area & dog park nearby.