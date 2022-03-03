Hard to find Rise floor plan PLUS separate casita w/full bath & kitchenette. In the gated community of Ridgeview at Vistoso Trails this home is an end unit providing mountain views & privacy! It has been a 2nd home & BARELY lived in. Offering 3 bdrms, plus an enclosed den/office & 3 full baths PLUS a powder room. It is a great rm plan w/ spacious kitchen featuring SS appliances, lovely tile backsplash, granite countertops & an impressive center island w/ eat-at counter. The primary bdrm is considerable & has an equally large bath & walk-in closet. There is no shortage of storage w/walk-in pantry, extra closets & stop-&-drop by garage entry. Extra large laundry. The separate casita perfect for guests, home office or whatever. The backyard is easy care w/ pavers, fountain & faux grass.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $550,000
