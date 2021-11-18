 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $550,000

Beautiful semi-custom Santa Fe home with amazing mountain views in desirable Catalina Shadows neighborhood. 3BD/2BA, gourmet kitchen with designer tile backsplash, granite counter tops, upgraded paint, tile and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace and amazing views out the large picture windows in great room and formal dining. Upgraded mstr bath, tile, cabinets, dlb sink, and granite counter tops. Guest bedroom/office built-in desk & murphy bed. Epoxy 3 car garage, extended height/length, workshop, cabinets and central vac. Beautiful backyard, ext'd covered patio, solar heated pebble tec pool, built in BBQ, hot tub and gorgeous landscaping. Perfect location close to parks, Oro Valley Marketplace, hospital, shopping & dining. Must see has it all!

