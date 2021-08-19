 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $550,000

Wonderful Opportunity ~ Immaculate, well-built AF Sterling home on .96 acre with no rear neighbors in the high-end gated community of Vistoso Gateway. Situated among much larger, more expensive homes, the options are endless to make this home your own. Space between neighbors, no shared property walls, and plenty of room for a pool and outdoor living. Timeless floor plan with a great room, high ceilings, split-bedrooms, and a den located thru French doors to serve as a private office or bonus space. Kitchen amenities include 42'' solid cherry cabinets, granite counters, pantry, planning desk, and a dining room window with an electric rolling shutter. Natural gas is plumbed to the kitchen range, clothes dryer and BBQ. Oversized 2.5 car garage w/ dedicated storage area. This is a must see!

