Gorgeous home in Oro Valley's Center Pointe Gated Cove Community! 3 BD/3BA/DEN/BONUS ROOM/2,491 Sq. Ft. home has a spacious open floorplan, and Den and/or Bonus room could be converted to bedrooms!Master suite is spacious w/upgraded walk in shower, granite counters, dual vanities, and large walk-in closet. Resort style backyard features a covered patio, built in bbq, firepit, synthetic grass lawn, Flagstone Patio and Flagstone steps to raised flower beds.Close proximity to Center Pointe Community pool, spa, parks, and walking/biking paths!
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $575,000
