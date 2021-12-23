STUNNING CATALINA MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Gated community. End of cul de sac location. Cooler eastern exposure in rear of home that backs up to desert. Heated pebble tec pool with care takers system & waterfall. Covered patio & cool decking. The majestic palm trees, large fan palm, giant blue agave and 9' prickly pear cactus all give you that resort feeling. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus den. U shaped kitchen with granite counters looks onto great room and cozy eating area with Adobe fireplace all with spectacular mountain views. Bedrooms are carpeted with tile throughout the rest of home. Master suite with walk in closet & sliding glass door to rear patio also with amazing mountain views. Jack & Jill bath for guest bedrooms & den. Minutes from shopping, grocery store, restaurants & medical.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $599,000
