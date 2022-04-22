 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $599,000

Looking for that rare newer construction in OV, less than a year old, and still under builder warranty? You've arrived home! Very popular Barletta floor plan w/ 3 BR, 2 BA + large den & 2.5 car garage. Want mountain views? The outdoor space showcases Catalina views combined w/ low maintenance and high utility landscaping (huge paver patio, paver path w/ garbage pad, BBQ, gas firepit, and turf)! 36'' gas cook top, fridge, wall oven & microwave. Extended cabinets & counters into dining area w/ shiplapped island. Stunning bay window in large primary suite w/ dual sinks and walk in shower w/ dry off area & of course a walk in closet. Community has multi-use path, dog park. & VIEWS! Tucson Loop trail entrance 1.3 miles away! So many fun features! Owner requests 60 day leaseback. OWNER/AGENT

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News