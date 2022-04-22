3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $599,000

Looking for that rare newer construction in OV, less than a year old, and still under builder warranty? You've arrived home! Very popular Barletta floor plan w/ 3 BR, 2 BA + large den & 2.5 car garage. Want mountain views? The outdoor space showcases Catalina views combined w/ low maintenance and high utility landscaping (huge paver patio, paver path w/ garbage pad, BBQ, gas firepit, and turf)! 36'' gas cook top, fridge, wall oven & microwave. Extended cabinets & counters into dining area w/ shiplapped island. Stunning bay window in large primary suite w/ dual sinks and walk in shower w/ dry off area & of course a walk in closet. Community has multi-use path, dog park. & VIEWS! Tucson Loop trail entrance 1.3 miles away! So many fun features! Owner requests 60 day leaseback. OWNER/AGENT