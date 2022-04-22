3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $600,000

Range Priced 600,000-650,000. One of the best homes in Oro Valley. This newer home is located on a Premium lot with unobstructed Mountain Views and an Archaeological Preserve behind the home for added privacy. This very popular floorplan consists of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, an open great room and large Kitchen. The modern kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, crown molding, granite countertops, a large island w/ pendant lighting and seating for 4, undermount sink, spray faucet, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting and decorative handles on the cabinetry. The appliances are stainless steel with a gas cooktop, hood range, built in oven and microwave, a French door refrigerator with bottom freezer and dishwasher. You will love the large pantry.