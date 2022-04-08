 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $600,000

Highly sought after gated Center Pointe home in Oro Valley. Open floor concept with a beautiful remodeled kitchen, gorgeous quartz countertops and designer floors, light fixtures and appliances. Stunning mountain views and a backyard that offers a great entertaining patio, pool and built-in bbq. Fresh paint throughout, extra large master suite, bonus loft and oversized garage for extra storage. This home is ideally located just minutes from several parks, green spaces, community center and miles of walking paths. Great shopping and schools are also conveniently close. This outstanding home is what you have been looking for! Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Arizona.

