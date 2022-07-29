 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $655,000

Beautiful energy efficient home by Meritage. 3 bed plus pocket office, 3 bath, in the desirable gated community of The Estates at Capella. *Amazing panoramic Catalina mountain views* ENERGY STAR build includes enhanced home air circulation & filtration, reducing pollution & allergens giving cleaner indoor air. Open concept split bedroom floorplan w/wood look plank tile floors, recessed lighting. Kitchen w/large island, granite counters & walk in pantry. Primary bathroom boasts separate vanities, soaking tub, and a separate shower. Walk in closets & lots storage throughout. 3 car tandem garage w 4ft extension, temporary off street RV parking, room for 9 vehicles w/additional driveway (double gates to be installed soon) Bring your imagination to create your dream back yard, entertain whi

