This brand new Meritage construction home is move-in ready on your timeline. Why wait for a year to own a new home, when you can live in this new beautiful gated Oro Valley community, Villages at Silver Hawke? Enjoy the large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath layout with plenty of space in the open concept kitchen to host your next party. The gray plank tile, carpeted bedrooms, and elegant style will add a touch of luxury to your home life. The ensuite is a place you won't want to miss! With a dual vanity running the length of the bathroom, a shower with double fixtures, and a walk-in closet, this is a space to relax and enjoy getting ready to start your day. With the extra large pantry storage and three car garage, storage will not be an issue. The third garage spot could even be used as an in-home gym
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The Corbett building in downtown Tucson is being renovated, with a hotel and apartments planned for the future.
With new home prices soaring, development of new housing communities for renters only is growing across the Tucson market.
Tucson is ahead of the curve this year as 100-degree weather is typically seen for the first time around May 25.
The shooting happened early Friday morning during a confrontation between two groups, police say.
A bobcat kitten found a snake in the backyard of a Tucson home and couldn't resist a tussle. The bobcat was born several months prior near the…
Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left one man dead and the intended robbery victim injured on Tucson's north side.
The nation's second-ranked player in 2023 already posted a list of finalists.
The motorcyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle who failed to yield while making a left turn, Tucson police said.
A 51-year-old woman was killed by an impaired driver Sunday night while attempting to cross mid-block on Tucson's east side.
Richard Jefferson's longtime assistant sentenced to prison, ordered to pay nearly $5M after defrauding ex-Cat
Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46 and a former Chandler resident, was sentenced Tuesday by a U.S. District Court Judge.