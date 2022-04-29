 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $659,000

This brand new Meritage construction home is move-in ready on your timeline. Why wait for a year to own a new home, when you can live in this new beautiful gated Oro Valley community, Villages at Silver Hawke? Enjoy the large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath layout with plenty of space in the open concept kitchen to host your next party. The gray plank tile, carpeted bedrooms, and elegant style will add a touch of luxury to your home life. The ensuite is a place you won't want to miss! With a dual vanity running the length of the bathroom, a shower with double fixtures, and a walk-in closet, this is a space to relax and enjoy getting ready to start your day. With the extra large pantry storage and three car garage, storage will not be an issue. The third garage spot could even be used as an in-home gym

