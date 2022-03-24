 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $659,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $659,000

A brand new Meritage construction home that can close on your timeline! No need to wait over a year to live in the new beautiful Oro Valley gated community, Villages at Silver Hawke. This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is move-in ready and still under builder warranty. With gray plank tile, carpeted bedrooms, and marble-style tile in the primary bathroom, this home is sure to impress. The large living room, open concept kitchen with a massive island and white stone countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new appliances, you'll not want to wait to have people over to show off your new home. The three car garage has enough space for either three of your vehicles or two plus an in-home gym, extra storage space, or it could even be enclosed to have a workshop or craft room. Don't wait to

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News