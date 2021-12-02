 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $675,000

KILLER VIEWS! This premium, East-facing, elevated, 1/4 acre lot offers afternoon shade and unobstructed views of the Catalinas and Pusch Ridge. This majestic, resort-like retreat has a beautifully landscaped, low care yard, swimming pool, and full-length covered patio to enjoy the daily beauty as the mountains transition through a kaleidascope of color at sunset. The unique floor plan has a spacious master suite on one end, guest room/office with it's own bath in the middle, and two bedrooms, a Jack & Jill bath and separate garage access on the other end, perfect for young adults, aging parents or a home business! You'll LOVE the large rooms, high ceilings, ceramic tile, and abundance of cabinets & countertops. Impeccably maintained by the original owners, homes like this are RARE! Hurry!

