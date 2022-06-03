 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $675,000

Wonderful energy efficient Meritage home built in 2019. This Aldea model features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car tandem garage, huge kitchen island and gourmet kitchen appliances. So many upgrades and a fully landscaped backyard. This is your chance to live in a premier Oro Valley subdivision with a home that's practically new.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News