3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $699,900

Seller will accept or counter offers $699,900- $709,900. STUNNER in the desirable Centerpointe community! Previous Model Home features an abundance of unique, one-of-a kind accents plus owned/financed SOLAR! A backyard retreat perfect for entertaining, from the gorgeous Pebble-tec pool, rock waterfall, raised flagstone patio & firepit deck, abundant landscape lighting & spacious covered patio. Overhead lighting highlights it all for a picture perfect entertainment atmosphere & ambiance. The perfect place to relax, unwind & listen to your favorite music. NOTHING on the market compares to the designer accents & upgrades here! Custom floor to ceiling tile! Plantation Shutters! Tray ceilings! Not enough room to detail all it has to offer! View the feature list in the docs tab coming soo

