 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $739,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $739,000

Stunning hilltop home in gated Palisades Point Estates with panoramic views of Pusch Ridge. 3 bedrooms plus office 3 bath with endless upgrades including cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven, Lutron lighting and shade controls, heated floors and towel racks. Backyard sanctuary with pool and spa, covered ramada, built in BBQ and never ending views of the Catalina mountains!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News