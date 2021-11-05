 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $749,000

ABSOLUTE STUNNER in the desirable gated community of Center Pointe! Beyond Model Home caliber featuring an abundance of unique, one-of-a kind accents plus SOLAR! A backyard retreat perfect for entertaining, from the gorgeous Pebble-tec pool, mesmerizing rock waterfall, raised flagstone firepit deck to the luxurious flagstone patio, abundant landscape lighting & spacious covered patio. Edison string lights highlight it all for a picture perfect entertainment atmosphere & ambiance. The perfect place to relax, unwind & listen to your favorite music. NOTHING on the market compares to the designer accents & upgrades here! Custom floor to ceiling tile! Plantation Shutters! Tray ceilings! Not enough room to detail all it has to offer! View the feature list in the docs tab coming soon!

