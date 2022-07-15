 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $799,000

  • Updated

Enjoy the breathtaking views of HoneyBee Canyon from the comfort of your home! Sitting on a premium lot in the gated Alterra at Vistoso Trails Community in Oro Valley. Enter this beautiful home from the courtyard and foyer, which leads you right into the open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area. Enjoy entertaining in your resort style backyard featuring a covered patio, beautiful pool/spa, and synthetic lawn.The owner's suite is conveniently located in the back end of the home, separate from the den, and 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. This home has additional upgrades including a contemporary fireplace with built-in shelving, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops, the master bathroom boasts a walk-in shower and garden tub, extended garage, and so much more!

