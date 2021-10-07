 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $849,500

Golden Opportunity to own in prestigious 3RD Fairway in Oro Valley County Club! Lightly lived in home with Open spaces, Split Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms PLUS den. Gated courtyard entry, 9' custom frt door. Wall of Windows in the Great Room capture the outdoor flagstone Patio, Pool w/Waterfall & tidy easy-care landscape. Several patio areas, views of the gorgeous Catalinas. Superb kitchen has gas stove, granite counters, walk-in pantry, cabinets galore, workdesk & Lg Center Island. Gather here or spill into the casual eating area & comfortable Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. High ceilings & large windows. Spacious master suite has bay window, door to patio, bath w/roomy walk-in closet. Oversized 3-car garage w/epoxy floor & cabinets. Enjoy the OVCC lifestyle today! Furniture available.

