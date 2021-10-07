Golden Opportunity to own in prestigious 3RD Fairway in Oro Valley County Club! Lightly lived in home with Open spaces, Split Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms PLUS den. Gated courtyard entry, 9' custom frt door. Wall of Windows in the Great Room capture the outdoor flagstone Patio, Pool w/Waterfall & tidy easy-care landscape. Several patio areas, views of the gorgeous Catalinas. Superb kitchen has gas stove, granite counters, walk-in pantry, cabinets galore, workdesk & Lg Center Island. Gather here or spill into the casual eating area & comfortable Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. High ceilings & large windows. Spacious master suite has bay window, door to patio, bath w/roomy walk-in closet. Oversized 3-car garage w/epoxy floor & cabinets. Enjoy the OVCC lifestyle today! Furniture available.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $849,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
- Updated
A commercial truck went through the median and into westbound traffic lanes, colliding with two other commercial trucks and passenger cars on I-10.
- Updated
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
- Updated
A second Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfight. One suspect was killed and another man has been arrested.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Hudbay Minerals Inc. has filed a mine reclamation plan with the state, disclosing plans for three open pits on the Santa Ritas' west slope. The company's CEO told investors Tuesday that production could start there in 2027, likely before the long-stalled Rosemont Mine project.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
Outdoor and virtual shopping events, artisan markets and festivals around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Vail and Sahuarita this fall and winter for the holiday season, now through December.
- Updated
Maybe having fun won’t get Arizona back to the Final Four — or put an end to what seems like being under an FBI and NCAA investigative microscope forever — but it’s worth a try, don’t you think?