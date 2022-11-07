 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $890,327

NOVEMBER 2022 Fairfield Home of the Month! Price dropped for November, don't miss out on this stunning Acacia plan with ensuites in each of your 2 guest bedrooms and a stunning primary bathroom. This home has unique touches and features selected by a dedicated team of designers. This oversized lot is large enough to add a pool or design the backyard entertainment space of your dreams! Call today to schedule your visit! Price includes lot premium, upgrades and design selections and incentive is offered for November 2022. Estimated completion of home is January/February 2023

