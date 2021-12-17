 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $892,845

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $892,845

The popular Acacia spec home will be available for move in early summer of 2022. Don't wait for this home as there is time for the buyer to still influence interior design selections (flooring, cabinets, countertops, backsplash, appliances etc). This home features a gourmet kitchen, a beautiful master suite with an oversized walk in closet. The 12' ceilings provide a feeling of spaciousness and the pop this home deserves. The great room's 10' tall multi-slide door creates a wall opening for indoor/outdoor living. Your 3 car garage will provide ample space for your vehicles, toys, and tools. Three on-suited bedrooms with a flex space for the family/guests to use as gym, tv room, or office. Large lotImage is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction of final product

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News