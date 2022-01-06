 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $923,795

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $923,795

Gorgeous Brand New Contemporary Home tucked behind the gates of Stone Canyon in the coveted Enclave. Well-built by Fairfield Homes offering the style and layout you've been looking for. This sophisticated home opens up to an impressive great room with soaring 12' ceilings and 10' sliding glass doors creating the indoor/ outdoor living experience AZ weather beckons for. Professionally designed with high end finishes and top of the line SS appliances. Located within walking distance to the Clubhouse, Driving Range and state -of- the- art Health and Fitness Center.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News