3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $953,987

This uber popular Acacia Floorplan will be move in ready Q4 2022! This stunning home has been intentionally designed by our in-house design team and highlights a gourmet kitchen, Upscale Laundry Room with sink, luxury quartz counters and cabinets throughout the home, a 3-car garage and all Bedrooms are on-suites with spacious walk-in closets. WoW! The backyard has a panoramic view of the sunset and Tortolita Mountains Do not wait to visit this home and make it yours! is conceptional and may not depict the exact final product.

