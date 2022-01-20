Spectacular Mountain Views from this Gorgeous Home in the Upscale, Guard Gated Ponticello Community in La Reserve. Welcoming Curb Appeal w/Cobblestone Drive, Mediterranean Inspired Architecture, Stacked Stone Accents & Private Cul-De-Sac Street of Only Eight Homes. East Facing Pusch Ridge Mountain Views from the Spacious Great Room. Steel Frame Construction, Gas Burning Fireplace, Dramatic 20ft Coffered Ceilings, Beautiful Rotunda, Knotty Alder Doors & Trim, Pella Windows & Lovely Ceramic Tile Throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops w/ Backsplash, Maple Cabinetry, Gas Cooktop, Beautiful Island & Walk-In Pantry.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $965,000
