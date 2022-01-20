 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $965,000

3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $965,000

Spectacular Mountain Views from this Gorgeous Home in the Upscale, Guard Gated Ponticello Community in La Reserve. Welcoming Curb Appeal w/Cobblestone Drive, Mediterranean Inspired Architecture, Stacked Stone Accents & Private Cul-De-Sac Street of Only Eight Homes. East Facing Pusch Ridge Mountain Views from the Spacious Great Room. Steel Frame Construction, Gas Burning Fireplace, Dramatic 20ft Coffered Ceilings, Beautiful Rotunda, Knotty Alder Doors & Trim, Pella Windows & Lovely Ceramic Tile Throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops w/ Backsplash, Maple Cabinetry, Gas Cooktop, Beautiful Island & Walk-In Pantry.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News