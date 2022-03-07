 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $993,259

The popular Acacia spec home will be available for move in early summer of 2022. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a beautiful master suite with an oversized walk in closet. The 12' ceilings provide a feeling of spaciousness and the pop this home deserves. The great room's 10' tall multi-slide door creates a wall opening for indoor/outdoor living. Your 3 car garage will provide ample space for your vehicles, toys, and tools. Three on-suited bedrooms with a flex space for the family/guests to use as gym, tv room, or office. Large lotImage is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction of final product

