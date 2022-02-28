 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rio Rico - $249,000

New Construction, Build to Suit.Ground will be broken with an accepted contract and build time is around 6 months.Gorgeous floor plan and brand new home opportunity to design your dream space. This special region of Southern Arizona where life is slower, the stars are more brilliant and there is peace and quiet on your back porch with spectacular mountain views all around will awe you. Shopping nearby and easy access to Mexico, Tubac, and Tucson. Add finishing touches to an existing plan along side the builder and much more affordable than the big city prices, No HOA. Attached floor plan is one of multiple options for a new home on this site. Price will vary depending on size and upgrades after mutual contract with Seller.

