New Construction, Build to Suit.Ground will be broken with an accepted contract and build time is around 6 months.Gorgeous floor plan and brand new home opportunity to design your dream space. This special region of Southern Arizona where life is slower, the stars are more brilliant and there is peace and quiet on your back porch with spectacular mountain views all around will awe you. Shopping nearby and easy access to Mexico, Tubac, and Tucson. Add finishing touches to an existing plan along side the builder and much more affordable than the big city prices, No HOA. Attached floor plan is one of multiple options for a new home on this site. Price will vary depending on size and upgrades after mutual contract with Seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Rio Rico - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As national companies build hundreds of homes at a time, these Tucson brothers are developing small lots in residential areas.
- Updated
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The majority of home sellers in Tucson got 100% of the asking price for their home — often substantially more.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
- Updated
Maria Mazon and Don Guerra have been nominated before but it's a first for Tito & Pep owner John Martinez.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.
- Updated
The 31-year-old suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was caught after he was seen trespassing through several yards on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
How Frank Sinatra used his star power to stand up for Black performers in the 1960s in Las Vegas.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.