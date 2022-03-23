 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $1,650

This is a gorgeous 2-story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. It features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a den, artificial grass in the backyard and a large loft. This home has everything! From the open floor plan that flows through from the front door, through the living room, dining area and luxurious kitchen, you will feel right at home.The kitchen has granite counter tops, a perfect breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. The garage is at the back of the home and the home sits on the end of the road with no neighbors on the left. Upstairs features all the beautiful bedrooms and a great sized loft. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout the main portion of the house and carpet in the bedrooms.The master looks out into the back and has a cozy master bathroom including a garden tub.

