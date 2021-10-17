 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $265,000

This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Presidio del Oro is now on the market! Offering 2-car garage & easy-care front yard. Inside you will find a spacious living/dining area with warm palette, wood-look floors, arched doorways, & sliding glass doors leading to the patio. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen, featuring plenty of counter space, recessed lighting, wood cabinets with crown moulding, pantry, & SS appliances. Main bedroom boasts soft carpet, A walk-in closet, & ensuite with dual sinks. Lovely backyard setting perfect for relaxing with a covered patio, grass area, & shade trees! Conveniently located near schools, parks, & restaurants. This property is waiting for you, don't miss the chance to make it yours!

