 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $275,000

Come home to this charming single-story property! Captivating living room w/designer palette in the living area, tile floors, and abundant natural light. The kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a pantry, stylish tile backsplash, SS appliances, and counter space for all your cooking needs! The main bedroom has plush carpet, private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Perfectly-sized backyard has a relaxing covered patio and pavers that enjoy the exquisite view of the horizon! Do not miss these mountain views. There are so many community amenities and Rancho Sahuarita has 17 miles of trails! Call now!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News