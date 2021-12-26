Popular Ventana Model on Corner Lot 1490 Sq Ft 3BD/2BA, Spacious GR w/Dining, Large Kitchen w/Pantry, Corian, Appl Stay W&D too, Cozy Breakfast Room. Split BDRM Plan for Guest Privacy, Fantastic Primary Suite w/Bay Window/Seating Area, Primary Bath has Dual Sinks, Exec Height Counters, Huge Walk in Closet and Separate Commode Area. Lovely Private Backyard w/Extended Pavers. New Front Security Door. New Carpet in BDRMS. This Active Adult Community has it's own Clubhouse, Fitness, Pool, Spa. Endless Activities for All, You also have access to All the Facilities at the Main Clubhouse. Don't forget the Beautiful Lake to enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three to four aisles, involving mostly paper products, caught fire about 7 a.m.
- Updated
New retailers, a Starbucks and a restaurant are planned for this central Tucson shopping center.
A suspected intoxicated driver sped through a red light, crashing into and killing a woman on Tucson's east side Monday, police said.
- Updated
For one Tucson woman, the new Beatles documentary series "Get Back" is more than just a nostalgic look back at a slice of music history.
- Updated
Sergio Agustin Oliveros, 41, walked away from St. Joseph's Hospital Thursday afternoon and was last seen wearing a hospital gown near East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road.
- Updated
A 4-year-old boy who wandered away from his family home near Sells, Arizona, with his dog was found 24 hours later following an intensive search.
- Updated
From strolling through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to eating a holiday dinner at Hotel Congress or Chef Wang, here's a list of places offering things to do and eat on Christmas Day in the Tucson area.
- Updated
A stretch of North First Avenue is in the top 10% for pedestrian crashes citywide and was meant to be made safer in the coming years, but a funding gap has put it at risk.
- Updated
Kasmar said the Tucson Police Department will focus on violent crimes in the new year, but will also step up traffic enforcement, which previous chief Chris Magnus let up on due to a shortage of officers.
- Updated
Pima County residents are now required to wear masks indoors, although there's no real enforcement behind the mandate.