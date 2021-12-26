 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $279,900

Popular Ventana Model on Corner Lot 1490 Sq Ft 3BD/2BA, Spacious GR w/Dining, Large Kitchen w/Pantry, Corian, Appl Stay W&D too, Cozy Breakfast Room. Split BDRM Plan for Guest Privacy, Fantastic Primary Suite w/Bay Window/Seating Area, Primary Bath has Dual Sinks, Exec Height Counters, Huge Walk in Closet and Separate Commode Area. Lovely Private Backyard w/Extended Pavers. New Front Security Door. New Carpet in BDRMS. This Active Adult Community has it's own Clubhouse, Fitness, Pool, Spa. Endless Activities for All, You also have access to All the Facilities at the Main Clubhouse. Don't forget the Beautiful Lake to enjoy!

