 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $325,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $325,000 and $350,000. You don't want to miss this gorgeous 2019 built Richmond American Home in highly sought after Rancho Sahuarita. This home has an owned solar system so you are able to stay nice and cool on hot summer days without breaking the bank. The picture perfect professionally landscaped backyard has mountain views and no rear neighbors creating a great place to entertain or relax beside the fire feature. This home is filled with upgrades! Featuring beautifully tiled floors, upgraded lighting, window blinds and a modern fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings. The kitchen offers granite counters, a huge island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances and subway tiled backsplash. Schedule your tour today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News