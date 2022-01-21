 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $345,000

LIKE NEW! Built in 2021 this Rancho Sahuarita 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath AND a loft includes many builder upgrades throughout. Gourmet modern kitchen features double ovens, gas cooktop, granite countertops, and a center island with breakfast bar seating that opens up to the living area. Ceilings are 9ft high. Upstairs you will find a large loft, laundry room and 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet, soak in tub, and an en suite bathroom with executive height dual vanity. Extended outside porch and upgraded gas stub hook up for your grill. Yard is prepped for turf or whatever you desire! Neighborhood features parks, lake, pool, splash pad, trails and much more! Come see it and make it yours today! :)

