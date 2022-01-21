Your chance to own a newer home with lots of upgrades and no wait! Entrada del Rio's Emerald model, with Impressive open layout. Soothing palette throughout, wood-look floors, & multi-sliders leading to back patio. Stunning kitchen offers white cabinets, recessed lighting, gas stove, SS appliances, speckled granite counters, pantry, & center island w/ breakfast bar. Primary bedroom has barn door to a private bathroom w/ granite dual sinks & walk-in closet. Upgraded tile in master shower. Custom french doors leading to the multigenerational living suite. Energy efficient home featuring three way zone air conditioning. Extended garage with epoxy floors. Charming backyard w/ brick wall, covered patio, turf, pavers, & plenty of space for entertaining!
3 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $380,000
