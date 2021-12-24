 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $125,000

Wow, home located on 7000+ lot in quiet residential area. New flooring, fixtures & bathroom vanity. Fresh inside paint & updated 2 tone kitchen cabinets. A great starter home that is priced to sell.

