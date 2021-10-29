 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $126,000

This wonderful home has amazing mountain views from the backyard with no neighbors behind you. Tile floors through out. New refrigerator, microwave and new blinds. New heater installed January 2021. Come see what this wonderful home has to offer!

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

