3 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $139,000

This 3-bed 1-bath home has been well cared for and is ready for a new owner! The front yard has a large concrete driveway and decorative rock walls / planters, while the large fenced-in backyard is very private and features an enclosed patio with brick bbq. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with new cabinetry, and there is a built-in bick fireplace in the second living area / den. Schedule a showing today!

