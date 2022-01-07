 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $149,777

3 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $149,777

This wonderfully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath home with AC has been tastefully remodeled with a variety of upgrades. The interior features central air conditioning, vinyl and carpet flooring, updated bathrooms, a stainless-steel gas range, and upgraded lighting fixtures / ceiling fans. Laundry room has been enclosed, and the large fenced-in backyard has two detached storage sheds. Please do not disturb occupants, home can only be shown in early January after the current tenant vacates the property.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News