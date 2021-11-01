 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $453,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $453,000

Shelley Christine

Located on a cul-de-sac in the Sanctuary at the Tubac Golf Resort, this corner lot home is light and bright. The 1873 sq ft move-in ready Dorn Agave Grande model has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The newly painted interior adds a clean and modern feel to this home. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an eat- in kitchen area and a separate dining room for entertaining. With spectacular western mountain and golf course views this home is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and active lifestyle.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News