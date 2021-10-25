A stunning new home constructed by Dorn Homes. This La Paloma with Tubac Ranch Elevation floor plan features 2346 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a three car garage as well as a separate den. Situated on approximately 1/2 acre with views of the Santa Rita Mountains this home has the added feature of being located on a quiet cul de sac street. Home is currently under construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $675,260
