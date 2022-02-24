 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000

Located in the Prestigious guard gated community of Finisterra in the Catalina Foothills. You will immediately notice the quality of this remodeled home once you enter through the Metal pivot entry door into the grand foyer. It even has an elevator. Travertine and wood flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances to include a sub zero side by side refrigerator, Gas cooktop, built in oven and microwave and dishwasher. Quartz countertops, island, undermount sink and spray faucet. Built in quartz kitchen table with bench seating. The large family room has surround sound, built in cabinetry, ceiling fans, lot of light, gas fireplace and city views. Beautiful dining room with built in cabinetry, wine fridges, balcony, and great views.

