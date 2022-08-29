3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,021,600

Views! Views! Views! On acreage, this unique lot features natural desert preserves betweenneighbors and stunning Tucson city views! Enjoy sunsets from your backyard and take inTucson's bright blue skies from your large windows and wall of windows in the Great Room.This Acacia floor plan features a stunning owner's suite as well as two guest suites, a large flexspace and an office to make working from home a breeze! No trouble with light as this homehas recess lighting throughout. From an upgraded Gourmet Kitchen to an upscale laundry roomwith a sink, this Designer features and touches showcase the care put into this home and willfeel like you moved into a model home! The list price includes interior design . Renderings are conceptual and may not depict exact final product