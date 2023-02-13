Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sites on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surrounds this 3046 sq foot home. Split bedrooms en-suites with a teen retreat. Gourmet Kitchen, 12' ceiling in main living areas, large walk in pantry. Walk in closets, fireplace, 5'x8' pivot front door and private viewing deck. Exterior colorization/design is in process. Please call listing agent for details Estimated completion date Spring 2023. The floor plan and elevation may differ. This home is under construction. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,090,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Comida Park at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet is bringing in nearly two dozen vendors with a variety of eats for its three-d…
For Star subscribers: Developers pushing SB 1117 say it's a way to help solve the state's housing crisis. Critics say nothing in the measure r…
For Star subscribers: A new analysis by geoscientists at the University of Arizona points to supersonic aircraft as the likely cause of two re…
Northwest Tucson is home to a surprising diversity of food options. It's the only place in Tucson where you'll find a full dim sum service and…
For Star subscribers: The legendary singer who hails from Tucson will discuss her new memoir, “Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands.”