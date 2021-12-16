 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

Breathtaking contemporary style home located in the heart of the Catalina Foothills! Three bedroom two and a half bathroom with over 2,700 Sq Ft. Split bedroom floor plan with tons of natural light. Great unobstructed Catalina mountain views all around. Plenty of cabinet and counter space located in the eat-in kitchen with beautiful granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout home. In the master bedroom you will find a walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. The luxurious backyard is perfect for entertaining...equipped with a firepit, built-in BBQ , amazing mountain views, covered shaded patio and so much more. Schedule your showing of this dream home today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News