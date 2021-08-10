 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

Splendid 360 mountain & city views from a hilltop home with appealing, recently renovated features. Generous great room with full kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with twin sinks, garden tub, shower and dressing room. Individual baths and walk-in closets for all other bedrooms. Sizable library that could convert to an additional full bedroom if desired. Wired ceiling fans throughout. Newer A/C units, new pool pump, and recent roof coating with warranty. RV parking available.

