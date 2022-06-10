New custom contemporary home in gated community built by award winning RB Construction. Built to the highest standard featuring a Great Room floor & split bedroom floor plan, 3 bedrooms with baths, powder room, formal dining, separate office/den & gourmet kitchen with Jennair stainless steel appliances including 36''gas cooktop, 36''canopy hood, 30''double convection ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and French door refrigerator. The Kitchen is open to the spacious great room with fireplace. 8'maple flush panel interior doors & 24'' Italian porcelain floor tiles throughoutEnjoy year-round views of Santa Catalina mountains from the rear covered porch of this beautiful home sitting on over an acre of landThe private gated community borders a nature preserve area yet is close to schools & sho
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,195,000
