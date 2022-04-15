 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,199,000

Introducing The Malaga Model at Terraza Moderna! A premier 6 home gated subdivision designed by the award winning firm of Rob Paulus Architects. A rare opportunity for modern design, smart construction and a fabulous central location. An emphasis on elegant indoor / outdoor living with a large, central canopy that extends the great room concept to the exterior. The interior features an entertaining kitchen island and naturally lit space with generous views and access to the shaded courtyard. Quality cabinetry, quartz countertops, concrete floors are standard. Each bedroom offers a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Easy access to natural beauty, with trails and parks nearby along with incredible vistas to the Catalina Mountains.

