 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,250,000

Golf Course and Catalina Mountain View Lot !! Located right in the Heart of Stone Canyon's Enclave. Fairfield Homes is know for building beautifully well crafted homes. This home is an energy efficient home, with a luxury feel. 10 ft. sliders, large Great room and a cozy firepit outside. Contact Listing agent for details.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News