3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,266,580

Fairfield Homes New Construction . A rare find in the foothills, great location. Price is subject to change, once colorization is completed. This 3 bedroom on-suite home has a bonus teen retreat/flex room, 12 foot ceilings in main living space. 16 x 10 multi sliding glass door. Large walk in pantry and a 3 car garage. Buyer can customize interior colors with design center no later than March 1st, 2022. Renderings and or videos are conceptual and may not be an exact depiction. INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN