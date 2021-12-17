 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,275,000

Fairfield Homes New Construction on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surrounds this 3046 sq foot home. Split bedrooms with a teen retreat. Gourmet Kitchen, large pantry. Walk in closets, fireplace and a pivot front door. Prices subject to change after colorization is completed.Estimated completion date July 2022.This photo is a rendering only. The floor plan and elevation may differ. This home is under construction

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News