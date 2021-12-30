 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,281,910

Fairfield Homes New Construction. Cut-de-Sac homesite with 3 bedroom on-suite home sitting high above the road to capture some amazing Tucson sunsets. Open up the 16' x 10' multi-sliding glass door onto a huge patio and enjoy the main living areas, open floor plan with 8' interior doors. Warm up in front of the 48' linear gas fireplace or gather around the oversized kitchen island. Laundry room has extra cabinets and utility sink. Price is subject to change once interior color selections have been finalized. Buyer still has the opportunity to select interior colorization until April 2022. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict the exact final product

